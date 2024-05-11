The Milan defender is ready to move to Bayern

French defender Theo Hernandez from AC Milan is close to changing clubs this summer. Sky Sports Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg stated that Bayern Munich has held negotiations with the player regarding a potential transfer to the German club.

According to the source, the 26-year-old Frenchman has expressed his readiness to join Bayern in the summer. However, there have been no direct contacts between the clubs yet - negotiations have not yet begun.

The possible transfer depends on the future of Alphonso Davies, who is linked with a move to Real Madrid. It is unlikely that Davies and Hernandez will play together on the same team. The final decision will be made by the new head coach of Bayern.

It is expected that the transfer fee will exceed 60 million euros. In the current season, Theo has played 38 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 8 assists.