Very cute. AC Milan congratulated everyone on Mother's Day in an unusual way

Football news Today, 05:42
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Very nice. AC Milan congratulated everyone on Mother's Day in an unusual way Photo: twitter.com/MilanPosts / Author unknown

Yesterday, in the framework of the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, AC Milan faced Cagliari as visitors. The hosts overwhelmed their opponents thanks to a brace from Pulisic and goals from Leão, Reijnders, and Bennacer. The guests managed to respond with only one goal, scored by Nathan Nandez.

However, this match was memorable not only for the Rossoneri's crushing victory but also for their message to all mothers, whom they congratulated on the upcoming holiday.

On their social media page, AC Milan announced that they had prepared special jerseys for the players, on which instead of their surnames, the maiden names of their mothers were printed.

Christian Pulisic, the author of the brace, wore jersey number 11 with the name of his mother, Kelly Harlow, while Nigerian-British star Fikayo Tomori wore Sodipo on his shirt. The maiden name of Rossoneri star Samuel Chukwueze's mother was George.

Milan even published line-ups on their X page, where the names of the players were replaced accordingly.

Thanks to yesterday's victory, AC Milan secured the second place in Serie A and will compete in the Champions League next season.

