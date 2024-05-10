RU RU
Main Predictions Norway vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Norway vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Miguel Solomons
Norway vs Czech Republic prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/czehockey
Norway Norway
World Championship 11 may 2024, 13:20 Norway - Czech Republic
Praga, O2 Arena
Czech Republic Czech Republic
The Czech national team is set to play their second match of the Ice Hockey World Championship against Norway. The game will take place on Saturday, May 11th, commencing at 20:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Norway

The Norwegians are poised to battle for survival in the elite division of the Ice Hockey World Championship. In the previous forum, Norway secured two victories, accumulating six points in the group stage, which enabled them to remain in the elite division. Furthermore, they triumphed over the Canadian team in a shootout in one of the matches. The core of the Norwegian team consists of players competing in Finland and Sweden. In preparation for the tournament, they played two games against Latvia, winning one match 1-0 and suffering an 8-0 defeat in the other. It's worth noting that Norway's highest achievement in the World Championships was a fourth-place finish, achieved in 1951.

Czech Republic

The host country of the current Ice Hockey World Championship. They last hosted the tournament on their home soil in 2015, with the Canadian team emerging as the victors, defeating Russia 6-1 in the final. For the home championship, the Czechs have brought eight hockey players representing the National Hockey League.

Notable mentions include goalkeeper Petr Mrazek, defenseman Jan Rutta, and Radko Gudas. In the attack, there are high expectations for Toronto's David Kampf and Ondrej Palat from New Jersey. The Czech national team is a six-time World Champion. However, they last claimed gold in 2010, defeating Russia 2-1 in the final. In the previous World Championship, the Czechs finished in eighth place overall.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In the last match between the Czech Republic and Norway, the Czechs secured a convincing 2-0 victory.
  • Norway has failed to score against the Czechs in three out of their last five games.

Norway vs Czech Republic Prediction

The Czech Republic is the favorite in this match against Norway. In my opinion, they will achieve a convincing victory over their opponents. My bet is on the Czechs' individual total to exceed 3.5 goals, with odds of 1.61.

