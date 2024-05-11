Lomachenko - Kambosos: Full Fight Card of the Boxing Evening

On the morning of May 12th, in Perth, Australia, at the RAC Arena, a boxing show will take place featuring the main championship bout. In a twelve-round bout, Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko (17–3, 11 KO) will face Australian George Kambosos (21–2, 10 KO).

At stake will be the vacant IBF lightweight title (which was left by Devin Haney after moving to another weight class) and the secondary IBO title, currently held by Kambosos.

George Kambosos, a 30-year-old Australian, returned to the ring in July 2023 after two losses to Devin Haney and secured a victory over British boxer Maxi Hughes.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, six years older, suffered a defeat on points to Devin Haney in his last fight a year ago, in a bout for the undisputed world champion title. Following that, Haney moved to another weight class, leaving all lightweight titles vacant.

The fight is expected to start at approximately 6:00 AM Central European Time. You can find the full fight card for the upcoming boxing evening below: