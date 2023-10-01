On October 1st, a match from the 7th round of the Turkish football championship was played between Adana Demirspor and Alanyaspor. The game ended with a score of 4:0 in favor of Alanyaspor.

In this match, the 33-year-old controversial Italian forward, Mario Balotelli, scored a brace, finding the net in the 30th and 47th minutes. Super Mario played for 60 minutes before being substituted for M'Baye Niang.

Interestingly, this match marked Balotelli's debut for Adana Demirspor after his transfer from Swiss club Sion during the summer transfer window.

Turkish Championship. October 1st. 7th round

Adana Demirspor - Alanyaspor - 4:0

Goals: Balotelli, 30, 47, Belhanda, 71, Aydogan, 87

VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor