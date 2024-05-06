RU RU
Main Predictions San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots SC prediction khelnow.com
San Jose Earthquakes San Jose Earthquakes
US Open Cup 07 may 2024, 22:00 San Jose Earthquakes - Oakland Roots SC
-
- : -
USA,
Oakland Roots SC Oakland Roots SC
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.71

In Wednesday, May 8, in the 1/16 final match of the US Open Cup, San Jose Earthquakes will play against Oakland Roots. The match starts at 04:00 Central European Time. The prediction and betting odds for the match between these two teams have been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose had a rough start to the current MLS season. The Earthquakes have only earned 7 points in their first 11 matches and are in last place in the Western Conference. They are currently 6 points behind the playoff zone. Just this past weekend, San Jose secured their second win of the season, unexpectedly defeating LAFC at home with a score of 3-1. Their previous victory was back in late March when the Earthquakes defeated Seattle 3-2 at home. San Jose did not play in the previous rounds of the US Open Cup.

Oakland Roots

Oakland Roots are one of the underdogs in the USL Championship, which is the second-tier league in the USA. In 9 league matches, Oakland has only garnered 8 points and sits in tenth place in the Western Conference. Last weekend, Oakland Roots played to a 2-2 draw against San Antonio FC. In their last 5 league matches, Oakland has only earned 4 points. In the 1/32 final of the US Open Cup, Oakland narrowly defeated amateur league representatives El Farolito 2-1 in overtime.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • San Jose Earthquakes and Oakland Roots have never played against each other before.
  • Oakland Roots have reached the 1/16 final of the US Open Cup for the first time in their history.
  • Last season, San Jose Earthquakes were eliminated from the US Open Cup in the 1/16 final stage, losing to USL club Monterey Bay 0-1.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots prediction

San Jose are clear favorites for the match. They should not only win but also score many goals. My bet is Over 2.5 goals.

