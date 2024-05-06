RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2024

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction Photo: https://www.mavsmoneyball.com/ Written by Kevin Jairaj
Oklahoma City Thunder Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA 07 may 2024, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder - Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma , Paycom Center
Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks
Prediction on game Total over 215,5
Odds: 1.78
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

In the NBA playoffs, the names of all participants of the quarterfinals are known, on May 8, their first meeting of the series will be held Oklahoma City Thunder - Dallas Mavericks. Read the prediction for the mentioned event from Dailysports experts.

Oklahoma City Thunder

This season, the Thunder have exceeded the wildest expectations, the team won their conference, although they beat Denver only in extra points. So far, everything is great and in the playoffs, in the first round Oklahoma managed to confidently pass far from the weakest New Orleans Pelicans, defeating the opponent with a score of 4:0 in the series. Somewhere lucky that the opponent played without one of the leaders Zion Williamson.

The undisputed leader of the team is Shay Gilgeous-Alexander, in the regular season he scored 30 points per game on average, and in the playoff games 27, so the player is in good shape. Only one player will not be able to help his partners in this confrontation.

Dallas Mavericks

For the Mavericks, the regular season was not easy, the team managed to finish in the top-6 of the conference in a hard-fought battle, taking fifth place. In the first round of the playoffs Dallas got a difficult opponent in the face of the Clippers, Doncic and company managed to defeat the opponent, who managed to become a principal with a score of 4:2 in the series.

When it comes to the play of the star Slovenian, he is averaging 30 points in playoff games, with 9 assists and the same number of rebounds. Doncic's numbers are impressive, but he often takes on too much, leading a shooting percentage from the game that isn't that high, he just shoots a lot. The club has four personnel losses ahead of this clash.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • The rivals played each other four times in the regular championship, while the advantage is on the side of Oklahoma - 3:1.
  • Thunders this season won 35 games out of 43 on their parquet.
  • The Mavericks have been solid on their home court, winning 27 of 44 games.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

In this pair, the Tanders are listed as slight favorites, there are a number of reasons for this: the factor of their arena, the advantage in face-to-face confrontations, more rest between series. Since this is the first meeting, the teams can play more relaxed, we bet on a total of more than 215.5 points.

Prediction on game Total over 215,5
Odds: 1.78
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 18:30 New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 New York Knicks Odds: 1.6 Indiana Pacers Recommended Linebet
Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction NHL Today, 20:00 Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Florida Panthers Odds: 1.96 Boston Bruins Bet now 1xBet
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.67 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now BetWinner
Al Ahly SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 07 may 2024, 12:00 Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.54 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended MelBet
Osnabrueck vs Schalke 04 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 07 may 2024, 12:30 Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Osnabrueck Odds: 1.53 Schalke 04 Bet now BetWinner
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:01 The end of the ten Hag era? Manchester United humiliated in a match against an EPL mid-table side Football news Today, 16:35 Lille forward wore a mask of British rapper M Huncho as he celebrated goal Football news Today, 16:03 On fire. Crystal Palace forward scores in 6 home games in a row Football news Today, 15:32 The Champions League semi-finalist has agreed a transfer deal for the Ecuadorian prodigy Football news Today, 14:51 Bruno Fernandes' incredible streak of 19,486 minutes has come to an end Football news Today, 14:26 'Turned him down twice'. Arsenal legend names club who zealously intended to sign him Football news Today, 14:23 Doesn't miss football. Pogba has embarked on an acting career Football news Today, 14:01 Juventus have compiled a list of almost half a dozen players who could be sold in the summer Football news Today, 13:38 BREAKING. West Ham sacked head coach Football news Today, 13:09 Champions League 2024/25. List of participants in the League phase and qualification
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Hockey Today Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football 07 may 2024 Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football 07 may 2024 Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football 07 may 2024 Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football 07 may 2024 SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football 07 may 2024 Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football 07 may 2024 Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024