Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2024

In the NBA playoffs, the names of all participants of the quarterfinals are known, on May 8, their first meeting of the series will be held Oklahoma City Thunder - Dallas Mavericks. Read the prediction for the mentioned event from Dailysports experts.

Oklahoma City Thunder

This season, the Thunder have exceeded the wildest expectations, the team won their conference, although they beat Denver only in extra points. So far, everything is great and in the playoffs, in the first round Oklahoma managed to confidently pass far from the weakest New Orleans Pelicans, defeating the opponent with a score of 4:0 in the series. Somewhere lucky that the opponent played without one of the leaders Zion Williamson.

The undisputed leader of the team is Shay Gilgeous-Alexander, in the regular season he scored 30 points per game on average, and in the playoff games 27, so the player is in good shape. Only one player will not be able to help his partners in this confrontation.

Dallas Mavericks

For the Mavericks, the regular season was not easy, the team managed to finish in the top-6 of the conference in a hard-fought battle, taking fifth place. In the first round of the playoffs Dallas got a difficult opponent in the face of the Clippers, Doncic and company managed to defeat the opponent, who managed to become a principal with a score of 4:2 in the series.

When it comes to the play of the star Slovenian, he is averaging 30 points in playoff games, with 9 assists and the same number of rebounds. Doncic's numbers are impressive, but he often takes on too much, leading a shooting percentage from the game that isn't that high, he just shoots a lot. The club has four personnel losses ahead of this clash.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

The rivals played each other four times in the regular championship, while the advantage is on the side of Oklahoma - 3:1.

Thunders this season won 35 games out of 43 on their parquet.

The Mavericks have been solid on their home court, winning 27 of 44 games.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

In this pair, the Tanders are listed as slight favorites, there are a number of reasons for this: the factor of their arena, the advantage in face-to-face confrontations, more rest between series. Since this is the first meeting, the teams can play more relaxed, we bet on a total of more than 215.5 points.