A striking former world boxing champion is ending her athletic career due to a head injury

Boxing News Today, 12:59
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Former world boxing champion Heather Hardy has decided to retire from her athletic career.

The striking athlete made this decision due to the consequences of a head injury, as announced in an emotional post on social media.

Hardy, who held the WBO world title in the super bantamweight division from October 2018 to September 2019, was initially diagnosed with a concussion after complaining of blurred vision following her defeat to Amanda Serrano in August.

However, the vision of the 42-year-old athlete deteriorated further when she went to a training camp for her upcoming fight on May 11, causing her to be unable to see for two days and significantly lose weight.

Medical examinations revealed that she suffered a brain injury from experiencing too many concussions throughout her 12-year career. This means that she risks losing her eyesight if she continues to fight.

As a result, not only will Hardy's scheduled fight against Kristina Ferreira this month not take place, but she is retiring from professional combat sports altogether.

