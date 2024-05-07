RU RU
ISIS threatens to disrupt T20 Cricket World Cup matches

ISIS threatens to disrupt T20 Cricket World Cup matches

Cricket News Today, 12:58
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
ISIS threatens to disrupt T20 Cricket World Cup matches

The ninth edition of the T20 Cricket World Cup kicks off in the USA and the Caribbean on 1 June, but the tournament could be marred by terrorist attacks.

As the Daily Mail informs, the terrorist organisation Islamic State is encouraging attacks on the tournament and the authorities in the venues are already reacting to these claims.

Thus, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley told the local press that it will be impossible to completely protect themselves from Islamist attacks, but the law enforcement authorities intend to reduce these threats and will be vigilant.

The International Cricket Council also spoke about security during the T20 World Cup, assuring all stakeholders that a comprehensive and robust plan has already been developed for this purpose to keep everyone calm.

It should be recalled that the heightened terrorist threat is also present in Paris, where the Summer Olympics will be held in the summer, due to which the opening ceremony of the Games may be subject to changes.

