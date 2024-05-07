Chelsea will point their forward at the door in the summer

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is spending the end of the current season on loan at Fulham, but even after his return from it, the Albanian player is not expected at Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Pensioners intend to say goodbye to the player as soon as he returns to Chelsea. The insider did not name any specific suitors, but emphasised that he is being watched not only in the Premier League, but on the continent too, seeing him as the main option to strengthen.

It was previously reported that Chelsea are willing to sacrifice the 22-year-old Albanian striker as well as three other players to keep defender Levi Colwill from leaving.

Broja has only received 57 minutes of game time in seven games for Fulham, with only one assist.