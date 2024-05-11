Tottenham has lost their forward due to a calf muscle injury

Tottenham has lost forward Richarlison due to a calf muscle injury, which the Brazilian sustained during yesterday's training session. This was confirmed by the head coach, Ange Postecoglou.

"Richarlison sustained a calf muscle injury during yesterday's evening training session. He underwent scanning, so we'll wait and see what the results show. But for today, he's unavailable," relayed manager Fabrizio Romano.

As a consequence of the injury, the forward will miss today's match against Burnley in the Premier League. So far this season, the Brazilian has scored 12 goals and provided 4 assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

Earlier reports suggested that Tottenham is willing to entertain offers for Richarlison and another player this summer. If satisfactory offers are made for them, the Spurs are prepared to bid them farewell.

Tottenham has lost their last four matches in the league consecutively, diminishing their chances of securing a top-four spot and a place in the Champions League for the season. The Spurs trail Aston Villa by seven points.