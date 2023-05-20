"Athletic" won the home match in La Liga

In the 35th round of the Spanish La Liga, "Athletic" Bilbao won a home match against "Celta" Vigo with a score of 2-1.

The victory for the hosts was secured by goals from Iñaki Williams and Alex Berenguer. Jørgen Larsen scored for the visitors.

With 50 points, "Athletic" climbed to seventh place in the La Liga standings, while "Celta" remained in 13th place with 39 points.

"Athletic" - "Celta" - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Williams, 5 - 1:0, Larsen, 50 - 1:1, Berenguer, 54 - 2:1

"Athletic": Unai Simón, De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Dani García (Sarraga, 82), Sancet, Williams (Herrera, 59; Vesga, 75), Muniain (Raúl García, 83), Williams (Aduriz, 83), Berenguer.

"Celta": Villar, Vazquez (Mingesa, 46), Núñez, Aidoo, Galán, Servi (Rodriguez, 46), Oscar Rodriguez, Beltrán (De la Torre, 24), Veiga (Pasciencia, 77), Carles Pérez, Larsen (Seferovic, 61).

Don't miss: "Villarreal" defeated "Girona" in a La Liga match.