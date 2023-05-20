"Girona" lost to "the Yellow Submarine" in a La Liga match

In the 35th round of the Spanish championship, "Villarreal" won an away match against "Girona" with a score of 2-1.

The victory for "the Yellow Submarine" was secured by goals from Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno. David Lopez scored for Girona.

Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Tsygankov played the entire match for the hosts but did not contribute to any goals.

With 60 points, Villarreal occupies the fifth position in the La Liga standings, while Girona remains in seventh place with 48 points.

"Girona" - "Villarreal" - 1:2 (1:1)

Goals: Pino, 9 - 0:1, Lopez, 24 - 1:1, Moreno, 90 - 1:2

"Girona": Asenjo, Martinez, Juanpe, Bueno, Miguel Gutierrez (Javi, 78), David Lopez (Errera, 59), Yan Couto (Reinier, 72), Marti, Riquelme, Tsygankov, Castellanos (Stuani, 59).

"Villarreal": Rulli, Foyth (Femenia, 68), Mandi, Kounde, Pedraza (Alberto Moreno, 63), Capoue, Alex Baena, Pino (Trigueros, 80), Trincao (Lo Celso, 62), Chukwueze (Gerard Moreno, 62), Jackson.

