Barcelona has changed its mind about selling a defender

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia will stay at the club for the next season, according to journalist Ferran Martinez.
According to his information, Garcia is now being considered not only as a defender but also as a holding midfielder by Barcelona.
It is expected that he will be able to temporarily replace Sergio Busquets.
Previously, Garcia had expressed his thoughts about leaving due to a lack of playing time, but now he is ready to fight for a place in the club's starting lineup.
