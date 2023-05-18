Arsenal wants to hijack a transfer target that is of interest to Barcelona

"Arsenal" is showing interest in Manchester City and Portuguese national team defender João Cancelo, who has been on loan at Bayern Munich since January, according to The Telegraph.

According to the source, the Gunners are considering the option of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, Manchester City may refuse to sell the player to Arsenal, as the London club significantly strengthened their squad last summer with the signings of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

It is worth noting that Bayern Munich will not exercise their option to buy Cancelo, despite having a priority right. Barcelona is also interested in the Portuguese player and is looking to loan him.

In the current season, the 28-year-old Cancelo has played 19 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing six assists. His contract with Manchester City runs until the summer of 2027.

