Bayern's key player will recover in time for Euro 2024
Football news Today, 10:38
twitter.com/FCBayern
Bayern Munich's primary winger, Kingsley Coman, continues his recovery from a thigh muscle injury.
As per Bayern's official account on X, the French footballer has already resumed training with an individual program.
It is expected that Kingsley Coman will be fully ready for the start of Euro 2024. Additionally, he will be able to play in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1st if Bayern Munich qualifies. Recall that the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid in Munich ended in a 2-2 draw.
Due to injuries in the current season, Coman has played only 27 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists.
Football news Today, 12:59 Bayer will take the fight to Barcelona for Girona captain Football news Today, 12:49 Newcastle will strengthen their defensive line with two signings they won't spend a pound on Football news Today, 12:30 Liverpool legend named van Dijk's next club Football news Today, 12:25 Atletico defender will continue his career in the English Premier League Football news Today, 11:56 15 years ago one of the most scandalous matches in Champions League history was played Football news Today, 11:53 Bids are falling. It is known how much Premier League clubs are willing to offer for Toney Football news Today, 11:24 "In the summer, we'll see what happens next." Ten Hag spoke out about the conflict with Sancho Football news Today, 11:08 The names of the referees who will work at the Champions League semi-finals have been revealed Football news Today, 10:46 Athletic Bilbao are determined to get back their defender, on whom they earned 65 million euros
