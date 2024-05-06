Bayern's key player will recover in time for Euro 2024

Bayern Munich's primary winger, Kingsley Coman, continues his recovery from a thigh muscle injury.

As per Bayern's official account on X, the French footballer has already resumed training with an individual program.

It is expected that Kingsley Coman will be fully ready for the start of Euro 2024. Additionally, he will be able to play in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1st if Bayern Munich qualifies. Recall that the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid in Munich ended in a 2-2 draw.

Due to injuries in the current season, Coman has played only 27 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists.