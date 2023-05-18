Arsenal is ready to sell a competitor to Zinchenko

London-based "Arsenal" is ready to sell their defender Kieran Tierney in the upcoming transfer window.

According to journalist Matt Law, the 25-year-old Scotsman has expressed his dissatisfaction with his playing time in the British capital.

According to the source, the young footballer wants to join a team where he can play more regularly.

It is known that "Newcastle" is interested in his services and has good chances of qualifying for the Champions League in the next season.