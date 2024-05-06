Bundesliga club sacks head coach 2 rounds before the end of the season

RU RU
Football news Today, 10:11
Despite only having 2 rounds left until the end of the Bundesliga season, Union Berlin has opted for significant personnel changes.

According to the club's official website, head coach Nenad Bjelica has been relieved of his duties. In his place, Marco Grote, who coaches Union Berlin U-19, will take charge of the team until the end of the season.

This decision was made after Union Berlin's home defeat to direct relegation rival Bochum in the previous round with a score of 3-4.

After 32 rounds, Union Berlin is positioned just above the relegation zone, in 15th place. Their lead over Mainz is only 1 point. In the final two matches of the season, Union will face Cologne and Freiburg. If they finish in 16th place, they will play two more matches against the third-placed team in the Second Bundesliga for the right to compete in German football's elite.

Bjelica was the second head coach of Union this season, following the departure of Urs Fischer earlier.

It's worth recalling that in the past season, Union Berlin finished fourth and made their debut in the Champions League, where they ended up in last place in a group with Real Madrid, Napoli, and Braga.

