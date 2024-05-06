Modest. The price for which Juventus are willing to sign Greenwood has been revealed

Manchester United in the summer transfer window intend to say goodbye to their disgraced winger Mason Greenwood, expecting to get 40 million pounds for him. However, the contenders for the player for such an amount are not ready to shell out.

So, for the 22-year-old winger, who this season spends the current season on loan in Getafe, are watching Atletico and Juventus, but, "bianconeri", according to the portal Tutto Juve, are not willing to give for Greenwood the amount, which will be large for 20 million euros.

Earlier, it was reported that Manchester United's priority option would be to sell the player in the upcoming transfer window as his contract expires in 2025. But, if no good offer is received for Greenwood, the winger could go out on loan again. It is possible that it could be Getafe again.