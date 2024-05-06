Inoue was knocked down, but defeated Nery and defended the title of absolute champion
Today, at the Tokyo Dome arena in the capital of Japan, a grandiose boxing spectacle unfolded. It was on this very stage in 1990 that the legendary Mike Tyson was deprived of his title as the undisputed world champion.
The main event of the show was a bout for the title of the undisputed world champion in the featherweight division (up to 55.3 kg), wherein the Japanese reigning champion, Naoya Inoue, faced the contender from Mexico, former two-division champion, Luis Nery.
The contender initiated the bout with remarkable vigor, sending the Japanese into a knockdown as early as the first round. Inoue managed to rise to his feet, recover, and continue the contest.
By the second round, Nery found himself on the canvas, yet he too managed to continue the fight. Subsequently, the advantage swung in favor of the reigning champion, and he dominated the Mexican. In the fifth round, Nery tasted the canvas once more, and in the sixth, the Japanese boxer sent his opponent to the mat for the third time, prompting the referee to halt the contest.
Naoya Inoue successfully defended his title for the first time and awaits his next challenge.
In addition to this bout, four more contests took place at today's show, three of which were title fights. The Dailysports team has prepared the tournament results for you.
Boxing Show. Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery. Results
- Bout for the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO world titles in the super bantamweight division (up to 55.3 kg)
Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KO) — KO 6 — Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KO). Inoue experienced a knockdown in the early stages, while subsequently, it was Luis who fell twice after the left hooks of the champion. Inoue's inaugural defense
- Bout for the WBA world title in the bantamweight division (up to 53.5 kg)
Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KO) — UD 12 — Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KO). Inoue suffered a knockdown in the opening round but ultimately secured victory by unanimous decision from the judges with scores of (118-109, 118-109, 116-111)
- Bout for the WBA world title in the lightest weight class (up to 50.8 kg)
Seigo Akui (19-2-1, 11 KO) — UD 12 — Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KO). Akui successfully defended his title for the first time, winning by unanimous decision from the judges with scores of (117-111, 117-111, 118-110). This marked the second encounter between the boxers in the ring, with Akui also emerging victorious in 2021, knocking out Kuwahara in the tenth round
- Bout for the WBO world title in the bantamweight division (up to 53.5 kg)
Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KO) — UD 12 — Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KO). Takei claimed the title from Moloney, securing victory by unanimous decision from the judges with scores of (116-111, 116-111, 117-110). During the bout, Takei was penalized for a low blow
- 8-round contest in the super bantamweight division (up to 55.3 kg)
TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KO) — TKO 4 — Braylon Baejgos (7-0-1, 2 KO). Former world champion Doheny secured an early victory by technical knockout in the fourth round. This marked Doheny's third consecutive successful performance