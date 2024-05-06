RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News Inoue was knocked down, but defeated Nery and defended the title of absolute champion

Inoue was knocked down, but defeated Nery and defended the title of absolute champion

Boxing News Today, 09:19
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Inoue was knocked down, but defeated Nery in defense of the title of absolute champion Photo: twitter.com/TokyoCity24 / Author unknown

Today, at the Tokyo Dome arena in the capital of Japan, a grandiose boxing spectacle unfolded. It was on this very stage in 1990 that the legendary Mike Tyson was deprived of his title as the undisputed world champion.

The main event of the show was a bout for the title of the undisputed world champion in the featherweight division (up to 55.3 kg), wherein the Japanese reigning champion, Naoya Inoue, faced the contender from Mexico, former two-division champion, Luis Nery.

The contender initiated the bout with remarkable vigor, sending the Japanese into a knockdown as early as the first round. Inoue managed to rise to his feet, recover, and continue the contest.

By the second round, Nery found himself on the canvas, yet he too managed to continue the fight. Subsequently, the advantage swung in favor of the reigning champion, and he dominated the Mexican. In the fifth round, Nery tasted the canvas once more, and in the sixth, the Japanese boxer sent his opponent to the mat for the third time, prompting the referee to halt the contest.

Naoya Inoue successfully defended his title for the first time and awaits his next challenge.

In addition to this bout, four more contests took place at today's show, three of which were title fights. The Dailysports team has prepared the tournament results for you.

Boxing Show. Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery. Results

  • Bout for the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO world titles in the super bantamweight division (up to 55.3 kg)
    Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KO) — KO 6 — Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KO). Inoue experienced a knockdown in the early stages, while subsequently, it was Luis who fell twice after the left hooks of the champion. Inoue's inaugural defense
  • Bout for the WBA world title in the bantamweight division (up to 53.5 kg)
    Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KO) — UD 12 — Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KO). Inoue suffered a knockdown in the opening round but ultimately secured victory by unanimous decision from the judges with scores of (118-109, 118-109, 116-111)
  • Bout for the WBA world title in the lightest weight class (up to 50.8 kg)
    Seigo Akui (19-2-1, 11 KO) — UD 12 — Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KO). Akui successfully defended his title for the first time, winning by unanimous decision from the judges with scores of (117-111, 117-111, 118-110). This marked the second encounter between the boxers in the ring, with Akui also emerging victorious in 2021, knocking out Kuwahara in the tenth round
  • Bout for the WBO world title in the bantamweight division (up to 53.5 kg)
    Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KO) — UD 12 — Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KO). Takei claimed the title from Moloney, securing victory by unanimous decision from the judges with scores of (116-111, 116-111, 117-110). During the bout, Takei was penalized for a low blow
  • 8-round contest in the super bantamweight division (up to 55.3 kg)
    TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KO) — TKO 4 — Braylon Baejgos (7-0-1, 2 KO). Former world champion Doheny secured an early victory by technical knockout in the fourth round. This marked Doheny's third consecutive successful performance
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Yesterday, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Football news Yesterday, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news Yesterday, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:59 Bayer will take the fight to Barcelona for Girona captain Football news Today, 12:49 Newcastle will strengthen their defensive line with two signings they won't spend a pound on Football news Today, 12:30 Liverpool legend named van Dijk's next club Football news Today, 12:25 Atletico defender will continue his career in the English Premier League Football news Today, 11:56 15 years ago one of the most scandalous matches in Champions League history was played Football news Today, 11:53 Bids are falling. It is known how much Premier League clubs are willing to offer for Toney Football news Today, 11:24 "In the summer, we'll see what happens next." Ten Hag spoke out about the conflict with Sancho Football news Today, 11:08 The names of the referees who will work at the Champions League semi-finals have been revealed Football news Today, 10:46 Athletic Bilbao are determined to get back their defender, on whom they earned 65 million euros Football news Today, 10:38 Bayern's key player will recover in time for Euro 2024
Sport Predictions
Football Today Excelsior vs Nijmegen prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Udinese vs Napoli prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Lille vs Lyon prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Hockey Today Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football 07 may 2024 Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024