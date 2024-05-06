RU RU
Formula 1 2024 Driver Standings & Constructor Standings

Motorsport News Today, 10:09
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Champion race. Overall standings of the Formula 1 season 2024 Photo: twitter.com/F1 / Author unknown

The Miami Grand Prix ended yesterday, the sixth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Lando Norris from McLaren won for the first time. This is the second Grand Prix where non-reigning champion Max Verstappen has won. But it is worth noting that during the sprint in Miami, it was the Dutchman who came first to the finish line.

In total, during the year we will have 24 Grand Prix, in which pilots will compete for the championship.

Max Verstappen is widely regarded as the primary favorite for victory in the current season. At present, he leads the overall standings after six stages. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez occupies the second position, trailing by 25 points.

The third and fourth places are held by Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The fifth and sixth positions belong to McLaren, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, respectively.

Mercedes and Aston Martin drivers alternate from seventh to ninth place; the top ten after the last Grand Prix was taken by Yuki Tsunoda from the RB.

Formula 1 2024 Driver Standings

  1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 136 points
  2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 101
  3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 98
  4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 85
  5. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 83
  6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 41
  7. George Russell (Mercedes) - 37
  8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 333
  9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 27
  10. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) - 14
  11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 9
  12. Oliver Berman (Ferrari) - 6
  13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - 6
  14. Daniel Ricciardo (RB) - 5
  15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - 1
  16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 1
  17. Alexander Albon (Williams) - 0
  18. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) - 0
  19. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 0
  20. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 0
  21. Logan Sargeant (Williams) - 0

*data as of May 6

Points are awarded to drivers who finish in the top 10 of the race. A victory in the main Grand Prix race earns 25 points, while 10th place earns 1 point.

Points Allocation System:

  • 1st place - 25
  • 2nd place - 18
  • 3rd place - 15
  • 4th place - 12
  • 5th place - 10
  • 6th place - 8
  • 7th place - 6
  • 8th place - 4
  • 9th place - 2
  • 10th place - 1

Additionally, a driver who sets the fastest lap during the race receives an extra point if they finish in the top 10.

Drivers can also earn extra points for finishing in the top 8 in the sprint race. The points distribution system from 1st to 8th place is inversely proportional and looks like this: 8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.

In the Constructors' Cup, there are no significant surprises. The top team from last year, Red Bull, continues to lead in the current season. Ferrari specialists are in second place, followed by the McLaren team. Mercedes and Aston Martin round out the top five.

Formula 1 2024 Constructors Cup

  1. Red Bull - 237 points
  2. Ferrari - 189
  3. McLaren - 124
  4. Mercedes - 64
  5. Aston Martin - 42
  6. RB - 19
  7. Haas - 7
  8. Alpine - 1
  9. Williams - 0
  10. Alfa Romeo - 0

*data as of May 6

