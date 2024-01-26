An Australian and an Englishwoman. It became known who was named as the best player of 2023

Captain of the Australian cricket team, Pat Cummins, became the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.

Last year, Cummins won the World Cup with his national team, which was the country's sixth ever World Cup, as well as the Test World Cup. The 30-year-old Cummins was voted the best bowler in the world. The cricketer won the Benaud–Qadir Trophy with Australia at the end of 2023.

A career-defining year for his country 🇦🇺



Pat Cummins is the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for 2023 🏆



Indian cricket veteran Virat Kohli was named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023. And Australia's Usman Khawaja was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023. India's Suryakumar Yadav was the Player of the Year in men's T20I cricket.

The ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2023 was England's Nat Sciver-Brunt. Chamari Athapaththu was the ICC Women's ODI Cricket of the Year 2023, while Hayley Matthews won the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023.

Former England player Richard Illingworth was voted the ICC Umpire of the Year 2023.