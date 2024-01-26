Two Zambia national team players banned for drug use

Two Zimbabwean cricketers, Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, have been disqualified for four months for irregular drug use, Cricket Zimbabwe reports.

During the disciplinary hearing, both cricketers pleaded guilty to breaching Cricket Zimbabwe's Labour Code after an internal doping test in December last year showed a positive result.

Madhevere and Mavuta were fined 50 per cent of their salaries for three months.

In reaching the verdict, Cricket Zimbabwe took into account that the athletes had pleaded guilty and had already started work to cleanse their bodies of drugs.

Another player, Kevin Kasuza, is due in court soon on a similar charge. As of now, he has already been suspended from all forms of cricket and is awaiting the outcome of his hearing on the charge, which he received last week.