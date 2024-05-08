Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Prediction on game Win Florida Panthers Odds: 1.93 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

NHL playoffs are in full swing, on May 9, their second meeting will be held Florida Panthers - Boston Bruins. Prediction for the matchup of these clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Florida Panthers

The current season is going well for Florida, the team finished third in the regular season. The Panthers had a strong start to the playoffs, defeating a strong Tampa 4-1 in the first round of the series. The first battle in the quarterfinals did not turn out well, the team lost in their arena with a score of 1:5. In that unsuccessful match, Florida opened the score in the middle of the second period, but the opponent responded with three pucks in that twenty-minute period.

The main reason for the defeat can be considered a poor realization, 39 shots on goal and only one goal, the opponent has 29, but five pucks thrown in. The team is approaching the second meeting of the series without personnel losses.

Boston Bruins

Although the Bruins fought to win the East, they finished only fourth because of a weak finish. Boston had a tough time in the first round of the playoffs, the battle against Toronto lasted all seven games, and in the deciding game they managed to put the winning puck in only in overtime.

Despite the fact that the Bruins had less rest before the second round of the playoffs, the first meeting of the series managed to win, the team played effectively, and also managed to cope with the pressure. Before the second away meeting will not be able to help partners four hockey players.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

While the score in the series is 1-0 in favor of Boston, it is noteworthy that in the regular season the Bruins won all four face-to-face meetings.

Florida has 3 wins in four home meetings in the current playoff draw.

Boston has won 3 of 4 road meetings in back-to-back games this season.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Prediction

Again Florida is quoted as the favorite, bookmakers expect the Panthers to be able to even the score in this confrontation. We should expect an interesting fight, where the initiative should be owned by the hosts of the arena. Let's bet here on a clean win for Florida, which should not let the opponent get away.