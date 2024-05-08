New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 220,5 Odds: 1.89 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 9, the NBA playoffs will please only one game, we are talking about the confrontation between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Prediction for the mentioned battle prepared by Dailysports experts.

New York Knicks

This season, the Knicks are not expected to produce phenomenal results, although this club should not be written off. The team became second in the East, and in the first round Philadelphia with Embiid and Maxie with a score of 4:2 in the series. Much of the team's play depends on Jalen Brunson, in the regular season the defenseman scored just over 29 points, and in the playoffs his efficiency rose to almost 37 points on average.

The Knicks have started the series with a win, and this is a psychological advantage, it is important to win home games, then the probability of going further is high. Five players are at risk of missing this battle because of injuries.

Indiana Pacers

Things are not going badly for Indiana, which only became sixth in the East by extra points. In the battle of the first round against Milwaukee, the Pacers looked like underdogs, but the opponents dropped their leaders, first Adetokunbo, and then Lillard, such a gift was able to take advantage, winning the series 4-2.

Now the opponent is no less serious, although there will be chances to win, we must try to show our best basketball. Matyuren will definitely miss the upcoming battle due to injury, but the main loss could be Heliburton, his participation in the match is questionable.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The score in the series is still 1-0 in favor of the Knicks, but Indiana can still show itself.

New York has three wins in four home playoffs.

Indiana has lost three of four matches in the round of knockout games this season.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction

In this confrontation, the Knicks are listed as slight favorites, although it will not be easy for them. The teams in the first meeting did not play tight defense, a lot of points were scored easily, we do not expect a strong change in the pattern of play. A bet on a total of more than 220.5 points looks promising.