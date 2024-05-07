RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction Photo: vse-pro-sport.com.ua/ Author unknown
Vancouver Canucks Vancouver Canucks
NHL 08 may 2024, 21:00 Vancouver Canucks - Edmonton Oilers
Vancouver , Rogers Arena
Edmonton Oilers Edmonton Oilers
Prediction on game Total over 5.5
Odds: 1.7
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

In the first game of the second round of the Stanley Cup series, a match between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled. The encounter will take place overnight into Thursday, May 9th. The game is set to start at 04:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks looked confident during the regular season and rightfully finished among the top three teams in the Western Conference. In the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the team defeated the Nashville Predators with an overall series victory of 4-2. Brock Boeser and JT Miller were the standout performers, each contributing six points (goals + assists) during the series. It's difficult to say what Vancouver can offer against Edmonton's attacking team, but answers to this question will emerge after the first game of the series.

Edmonton Oilers

The regular season performance of the Oilers wasn't the most stable, as the team finished fifth in the Western Conference standings. However, they started the playoffs looking strong. The Oilers didn't give the Los Angeles Kings any chance, losing only one game in overtime. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to dominate on the ice, accumulating a total of 22 points (goals + assists) between them in five games.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Vancouver has lost its last two home games.
  • Edmonton has scored more than two goals only once in their last four away games.
  • The Canucks won all four games against the Oilers in the regular season.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction

This match could see attacking and high-scoring hockey. I believe the Oilers will try to win their first game against Vancouver this season, so I'll bet on the total goals being over 5.5.

Prediction on game Total over 5.5
Odds: 1.7
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al Ahly SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.54 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended MelBet
Osnabrueck vs Schalke 04 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Osnabrueck Odds: 1.53 Schalke 04 Bet now BetWinner
Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction Turkish Cup Today, 13:30 Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.8 Ankaragucu Bet now MelBet
SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 SuperSport United Odds: 1.69 Sekhukhune United Recommended MelBet
Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Cape Town City Odds: 1.74 Moroka Swallows Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 01:51 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:28 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:01 The end of the ten Hag era? Manchester United humiliated in a match against an EPL mid-table side Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Lille forward wore a mask of British rapper M Huncho as he celebrated goal Football news Yesterday, 16:03 On fire. Crystal Palace forward scores in 6 home games in a row Football news Yesterday, 15:32 The Champions League semi-finalist has agreed a transfer deal for the Ecuadorian prodigy Football news Yesterday, 14:51 Bruno Fernandes' incredible streak of 19,486 minutes has come to an end Football news Yesterday, 14:26 'Turned him down twice'. Arsenal legend names club who zealously intended to sign him Football news Yesterday, 14:23 Doesn't miss football. Pogba has embarked on an acting career Football news Yesterday, 14:01 Juventus have compiled a list of almost half a dozen players who could be sold in the summer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football Today Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Bolton vs Barnsley prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024