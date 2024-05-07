Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 5.5 Odds: 1.7 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

In the first game of the second round of the Stanley Cup series, a match between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled. The encounter will take place overnight into Thursday, May 9th. The game is set to start at 04:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks looked confident during the regular season and rightfully finished among the top three teams in the Western Conference. In the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the team defeated the Nashville Predators with an overall series victory of 4-2. Brock Boeser and JT Miller were the standout performers, each contributing six points (goals + assists) during the series. It's difficult to say what Vancouver can offer against Edmonton's attacking team, but answers to this question will emerge after the first game of the series.

Edmonton Oilers

The regular season performance of the Oilers wasn't the most stable, as the team finished fifth in the Western Conference standings. However, they started the playoffs looking strong. The Oilers didn't give the Los Angeles Kings any chance, losing only one game in overtime. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to dominate on the ice, accumulating a total of 22 points (goals + assists) between them in five games.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver has lost its last two home games.

Edmonton has scored more than two goals only once in their last four away games.

The Canucks won all four games against the Oilers in the regular season.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction

This match could see attacking and high-scoring hockey. I believe the Oilers will try to win their first game against Vancouver this season, so I'll bet on the total goals being over 5.5.