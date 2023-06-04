All participants from Ukraine in the European club competitions have been determined

The Ukrainian Premier League of the 2022/2023 season has concluded, and thus all participants in the European club competitions have been determined.

"Shakhtar Donetsk" became the champions and will participate in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

"Dnipro-1" finished in second place and will take part in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

"Zorya Luhansk" finished in third place and will participate in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

"Dynamo Kyiv" finished in fourth place and will play in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Conference League.

"Vorskla" finished in fifth place and will participate in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Conference League.