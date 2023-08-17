RU RU
Ajax announce signing of experienced Arsenal academy graduate

Ajax announce signing of experienced Arsenal academy graduate

The press service of Ajax Amsterdam has officially announced the transfer of forward Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough.

The Dutch club paid €12.3 million for the player, and this amount could increase through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

27-year-old Akpom is a product of Arsenal's youth system. He joined Middlesbrough in September 2020 from the Greek club PAOK for a transfer fee of €3 million. He has played a total of 82 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing four assists. In the 2022/2023 season, Akpom became the top scorer in the English Championship. He has also played for Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton, and Sint-Truiden.

Akpom represented the England U21 national team from 2015 to 2016. He played a total of five matches for the English team and scored three goals.

It's worth noting that Ajax finished in third place in the Dutch league last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season.

