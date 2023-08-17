Ajax announce signing of experienced Arsenal academy graduate

The press service of Ajax Amsterdam has officially announced the transfer of forward Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough.

The Dutch club paid €12.3 million for the player, and this amount could increase through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

27-year-old Akpom is a product of Arsenal's youth system. He joined Middlesbrough in September 2020 from the Greek club PAOK for a transfer fee of €3 million. He has played a total of 82 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing four assists. In the 2022/2023 season, Akpom became the top scorer in the English Championship. He has also played for Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton, and Sint-Truiden.

Akpom represented the England U21 national team from 2015 to 2016. He played a total of five matches for the English team and scored three goals.

It's worth noting that Ajax finished in third place in the Dutch league last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season.