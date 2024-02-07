A loaned defender may stay in the Serie A club even after just three matches with the team

The 23-year-old Tottenham defender, Djed Spence, only joined Genoa at the beginning of January and already after three matches with the club, he managed to impress the club's bosses.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the "Griffins" have already begun considering the possibility of purchasing the defender in the summer, as he has already shown convincing results on the field.

Spence moved to Italy with his mother Aisha, and he has now begun to learn Italian, with the help of Koni de Winter, Albert Gudmundsson, and Kevin Strootman.

The 23-year-old defender's contract with Tottenham, to whom he belongs, runs until the summer of 2027, and Transfermarkt values him at eight million euros.

Spence spent the first part of the season on loan at Leeds United in the Championship, where he played seven matches. His successful performances for the team were hindered by ankle ligament problems, which caused him to miss two months.

It is worth noting that earlier, Genoa bought out the contract of Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi from Marseille.