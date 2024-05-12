RU RU
Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Jason Collins
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Photo: https://www.imago-images.com/ Author unknown
Pro League Belgium 13 may 2024, 14:30 Club Brugge - Union Saint-Gilloise
Belgium, Bruges, Jan Breydel Stadion
The elite Belgian division will be pleased with one meeting on Monday, Brugge - Union St. Gilloise will play against each other. Prediction for the match of the mentioned rivals prepared by Dailysports experts.

Brugge

For Brugge the season is going well, the team has a good chance to win the championship. The team is second in the championship, the gap from the leader is only a point, and there is a game in reserve. The club showed itself well in the European Cup, where it reached the semifinals of the Conference League.

Brugge has a great stretch in the championship group, 6 wins and one draw, and they started with a gap of 9 points from the leader. In the last round they managed to beat Antwerp away with the score 2:1. The team is in great shape and will try to beat a direct competitor in their home walls.

Union St. Gilloise

In the middle of the week, Union managed to win the Belgian Cup by beating Antwerp 1-0 in a tough final. The club could become the champion of the country, but according to the regulations need to play 10 more rounds, after the end of the main part, but in this championship group there are problems, because the team is only third, behind the leader on 4 points, with one game in reserve.

In the last round failed to beat on their field leading Anderlecht - 0:0. Make “golden double” will be difficult, but much depends on the end, any outcome other than victory in this meeting, almost deprive the chances of taking the title.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • As many as five times crossed rivals in the current season, in the championship there were three meetings, one win and a draw. There was also a battle in the Belgian Cup, there went further Union - winning at home 2:0, and away lost 1:2.
  • Brugge won all three home meetings in the championship group.
  • Union have two losses and one win in the championship group.

Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise Prediction

In such a pair the hosts are listed as favorites, they look good against the background of the opponent, should help and the factor of their arena. The game will surely be played on the counter courses, much will depend on the realization of chances. A bet on Brugge's victory with a zero forfeit looks promising.

