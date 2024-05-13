The Madrid Masters winner sensationally lost to a qualifier at the next tournament

RU RU
Tennis news
World number six and the fourth seed at the Rome Masters, Andrey Rublev, failed to make it through the third round of the tournament.

The athlete, who plays under the "white flag", lost in three sets to French tennis player Alexandre Muller.

The meeting lasted just under two hours. Rublev won the first set, but could only take five games in the next two sets: 3:6, 6:3, 6:2.

We would like to remind you that a week ago, Rublev became the winner of another prestigious tournament on dirt: the Masters in Madrid. In Rome, Rublev defeated only Marcos Giron and crashed out already in the third round in his second match.

Muller made it to the main draw of the tournament in Rome through qualifying: for the 27-year-old Frenchman, this is the fifth consecutive victory and one of the loudest in his career.

We would like to remind you that yesterday the leader of the men's world ranking, Novak Djokovic, left the tournament in Italy.

