Main News Tennis news Sensation at the Rome Masters. Djokovic lost to Tabilo and exited the tournament

Sensation at the Rome Masters. Djokovic lost to Tabilo and exited the tournament

Tennis news Today, 10:17
Sensation at the Rome Masters. Djokovic lost to Tabilo and exited the tournament

The Rome Masters is gradually reaching its midpoint. Today, third-round matches are taking place, and a loud sensation has already occurred.

The world's top-ranked player, Novak Djokovic, unexpectedly lost to the 32nd-ranked player in the world, Alejandro Tabilo from Chile. The Serbian failed to hold his serve twice in a row at the start of the match and conceded the first set without a fight — 2:6. The second set was more competitive, but Tabilo's early break proved decisive.

Throughout the match, Djokovic served 7 aces, made 4 double faults, and didn't earn a single break point. In the fourth round, Tabilo will face Karen Khachanov, while Djokovic exits the tournament even earlier than last year.

ATP Masters. Rome. Clay. Round of 16
Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 1) — Alejandro Tabilo (Chile, 32) — 2:6, 3:6.

