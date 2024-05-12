RU RU
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins

LaLiga Spain 13 may 2024, 15:00 Barcelona - Real Sociedad
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The program of the 35th round of La Liga will close Barcelona - Real Sociedad. Exclusive prediction for this event prepared by Dailysports experts.

Barcelona

Catalans have nothing to boast about in the current season, the team failed to win at least one trophy. In the last round, Barça managed to lose in the derby to Girona with a score of 2:4, and this is also a direct competitor. The club has the opportunity to return to second place, two points behind, but there is a game in reserve.

Xavi will try to rehabilitate himself next season, as this one clearly lacked stability and character. Barcelona could not keep their cool in key moments, from this such a season. It will be good for the prestige of the club to stay in second position.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad had experience in the Champions League, this season, won their group, but then lost to PSG in the playoffs. To fight for the top-4 in La Liga failed, the team is sixth in the championship, the gap from the first quartet is as much as 13 points, at the same time, you need to protect your position, because Betis at a distance of two points.

In the last round Real Sociedad defeated Las Palmas on their field with a score of 2:0, this success allowed to break the series of three matches without victories. Now the main goal until the end of the season, to keep a place in the Europa League zone.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • In face-to-face confrontations, a big advantage on the side of Barça, which managed to win the battle of the first round away with a score of 1:0, the only goal on 90+2 minutes scored Araujo.
  • At home, Barcelona have 13 wins, 3 losses and one draw this La Liga season.
  • Real Sociedad has 7 wins, 6 draws and four losses.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

We expect a confrontation with a solid poster, Barcelona is quoted as the favorite, but Real Sociedad is not one of those who are afraid of top clubs. We expect a fascinating fight, in which the hosts should have the advantage. We consider a bet on the exchange of goals to be optimal.

