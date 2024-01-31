A Serie A club has acquired a midfielder from Marseille

Italian club Genoa has exercised the transfer rights for midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi from Marseille. The Ukrainian international had been playing for the Griffins on loan since the beginning of the season.

According to Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano, the Italians paid seven million euros for the 30-year-old player.

As part of Genoa, the Ukrainian midfielder became a regular starter. He has played 21 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Malinovskyi had a successful stint with Atalanta in Italy but lost his place in the starting lineup at a certain point, leading to a loan move to Marseille. The Olympians acquired his contract for 10 million euros and subsequently loaned him to the current Genoa team.

Transfermarkt values the midfielder at 10 million euros. Malinovskyi has accumulated 57 caps and scored seven goals for the Ukrainian national team.

Genoa is currently in the 11th position in the Serie A standings. The team from Genoa has accumulated 28 points after 22 rounds.