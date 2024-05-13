RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news The world number one reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rome in two sets

The world number one reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rome in two sets

Tennis news Today, 11:27
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The world number one reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rome in two sets Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The world's top-ranked player, Iga Swiatek, continues to perform confidently in the WTA1000 clay-court tournament in Rome. Today, the Polish tennis player advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the round of 16, Swiatek defeated former world number one Angelique Kerber, who is currently ranked 331st in the WTA rankings but received a wildcard entry for the Rome tournament.

During the middle of the first set, the opponents exchanged successful break points, but in the decisive game, Swiatek once again managed to break Kerber's serve and ultimately won 7-5. Swiatek started the second set with a lost game on her serve, but then executed two breaks and secured the set with a score of 6-3.

Swiatek's opponent in the quarterfinals will be the 16th-ranked player in the world, Madison Keys.

Also today, the third-ranked player in the world, Coco Gauff, managed to defeat Paula Badosa in three sets - 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Popular news
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Boxing News Today, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Boxing News Today, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative Football news Today, 06:26 Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Yesterday, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:29 'Focused on one thing'. Southgate reacts to Manchester United links Tennis news Today, 11:27 The world number one reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rome in two sets Football news Today, 10:59 Man United ready to seek reinforcements from their implacable rival Boxing News Today, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Football news Today, 10:28 Milan have announced the departure of the legendary French forward Football news Today, 10:24 Navas will leave PSG in the summer. The legendary goalkeeper has many offers Football news Today, 09:59 One of the best coaches of the season in the EPL has extended his contract with his club Football news Today, 09:38 Crystal Palace put a crazy price tag on Bayern for their coach Football news Today, 09:30 The Oceanian national team is recruiting football players through announcements on Facebook Tennis news Today, 09:29 The Madrid Masters winner sensationally lost to a qualifier at the next tournament
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis 14 may 2024 Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024