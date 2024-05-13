The world number one reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rome in two sets

The world's top-ranked player, Iga Swiatek, continues to perform confidently in the WTA1000 clay-court tournament in Rome. Today, the Polish tennis player advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the round of 16, Swiatek defeated former world number one Angelique Kerber, who is currently ranked 331st in the WTA rankings but received a wildcard entry for the Rome tournament.

During the middle of the first set, the opponents exchanged successful break points, but in the decisive game, Swiatek once again managed to break Kerber's serve and ultimately won 7-5. Swiatek started the second set with a lost game on her serve, but then executed two breaks and secured the set with a score of 6-3.

Swiatek's opponent in the quarterfinals will be the 16th-ranked player in the world, Madison Keys.

Also today, the third-ranked player in the world, Coco Gauff, managed to defeat Paula Badosa in three sets - 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.