Main Predictions Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Germany vs Sweden prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/Trekronorse
Germany Germany
World Championship 13 may 2024, 13:20 Germany - Sweden
Ostrava , Ostrava Arena
Sweden Sweden
The Swedish and German national teams will face off in the third match of the World Championship. This game will take place on Monday, May 13, starting at 20:20 Central European Time, and Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Germany

The Germans have played two games in the current tournament. In the first game, they managed to outscore Slovakia with a score of 6:4. The first attacking trio of the German national team had an excellent performance, collecting eight points. However, they faltered in the second game, losing to the Americans 1:6. After two matches, Germany has three points, with a goal difference of 7:10.

They have brought four representatives from the NHL to this tournament. It's worth noting that Germany is the reigning vice-champion of the World Championship. Last year, they reached the final but lost to Canada 2:5.

Sweden

The Tre Kronor is one of the main favorites of the Hockey World Championship. They have brought 18 players who compete in the National Hockey League to this tournament. In the first match of the current tournament, Sweden confirmed its championship ambitions by convincingly defeating the USA with a score of 5:2. They will play their second match on Sunday, May 12, against Poland.

Recall that Tre Kronor last won gold at the World Championship in 2018 when they defeated Switzerland in a shootout in the final with a score of 3:2. Since then, they have not reached the semifinals, with their highest achievement being fifth place in 2019.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In their last face-off, the Swedish national team defeated Germany with a minimal score of 1:0.
  • Sweden has not lost in regulation time in six out of the last eight matches. Germany has not lost in regulation time in seven out of the last nine matches.

Germany vs Sweden Prediction

Sweden is the favorite in the game against the German national team. I believe they will secure victory in this match. My bet is on the individual total goals of Tre Kronor being more than three, with odds at 1.5.

