The Oceanian national team is recruiting football players through announcements on Facebook

The Papua New Guinea national team has never achieved significant success, even at the Oceania level. Therefore, the leadership of the local football federation has decided to take an unusual step.

On their official Facebook page, the Football Association of Papua New Guinea announced their search for football players who play abroad but have Papuan roots. They encourage such players, both male and female, to respond. To play for the Papua New Guinea national team, they only need to fill out a special form and submit videos showcasing their football skills.

The Papua New Guinea national team currently ranks 166th in the FIFA rankings. In June, they will compete in the Oceania Cup, where their group stage opponents will be Fiji, Tahiti, and Samoa.

At the moment, the national team's roster consists solely of players from the local football league.

The highest achievement in the history of the Papua New Guinea national team is reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they lost to the Solomon Islands 2-3.