Main Predictions Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/czehockey
Switzerland Switzerland
World Championship 13 may 2024, 13:20 Switzerland - Czech Republic
Praga, O2 Arena
Czech Republic Czech Republic
Prediction on game Total over 4,5
Odds: 1.57

On Monday, May 13, Switzerland will play against the Czech Republic. The match commenced at 20:20 Central European Time, and Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Switzerland

The Swiss team has played one match in the current World Championship tournament. They faced the Norwegian national team in the first game and secured a convincing victory with a score of 5:2. The second attacking trio collected four points in this game, with Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter scoring a goal and providing an assist. Overall, Switzerland has brought five hockey players to this tournament. In their second match of the World Championship, they will face the Austrian national team.

Czech Republic

The host country of the current Hockey World Championship, the Czech Republic, has played two games and secured two victories. In the first match, the Czechs defeated Finland in a shootout with a score of 1:0, and in the second match, they achieved a more convincing victory over Norway, winning 6:3. The first attacking trio amassed six points in this game. Additionally, the Czech Republic has brought eight NHL players to this tournament. The last World Championship hosted by the Czech Republic was in 2015, and their last gold medals were in 2010 when they defeated Russia 2:1.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Switzerland emerged victorious over the Czech Republic in their last face-off with a score of 2:1.
  • Switzerland has not lost in regulation time in 8 out of the last 9 matches.

Switzerland vs Czech Republic Prediction

The match features two evenly matched teams, and I believe both Switzerland and the Czech Republic will deliver an engaging game. It's challenging to predict the winner of this match, but I anticipate a high-scoring encounter. My wager is on the total goals scored exceeding 4.5, with odds at 1.57.

