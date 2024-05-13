RU RU
Main News Football news 'Focused on one thing'. Southgate reacts to Manchester United links

'Focused on one thing'. Southgate reacts to Manchester United links

Football news Today, 11:29
Yasmine Green
'Focused on one thing'. Southgate reacts to Manchester United links 'Focused on one thing'. Southgate reacts to Manchester United links

England head coach Gareth Southgate, according to the media, is one of the main contenders to lead Manchester United in the summer, but the specialist himself is cautious about this information.

So, Southgate was asked about how he feels about the fact that he is the favourite to be the manager of the "Red Devils" according to bookmakers, to which he replied:

“I’m not a big gambling man. They can make their odds but it’s not a conversation that’s been had with me. I’ve got one thing to focus on and that’s having as successful a tournament with England as possible. Everything else is a complete irrelevance to me.”

The Three Lions manager also dodged whether he might return to club football:

"If I start talking about that, then I'm already distracted from what I'm doing, so I think the country would expect that my focus is on England, and rightly so," Southgate told ITV News editor Steve Scott.

