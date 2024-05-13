Man United ready to seek reinforcements from their implacable rival

RU RU
Manchester United in the summer transfer window intends to rebuild the squad, and for the sake of these goals at Old Trafford look even in the side of their irreconcilable rivals.

Thus, the "Mancunians", in addition to director of football Omar Berrada, are ready to steal from Manchester City and defender Yan Couto. Tutto Juve, who actually reported this news, also adds about the intentions of Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to sign the Brazilian.

Couto moved on a two-year loan to Manchester City's partner club Girona in July 2022, and there are plenty of indications that the 21-year-old wing-back will return to the Etihard, but Pep Guardiola is not ready to trust him with a place in the main squad, preferring to rely on other options.

City, on the other hand, want €40 million for Couto, but given that Manchester United are an unfriendly club to say the least, that figure could be even higher for the Mancunians.

