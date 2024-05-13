RU RU
One of the best coaches of the season in the EPL has extended his contract with his club

Football news Today, 09:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
One of the best coaches of the season in the EPL has extended his contract with his club twitter.com/afcbournemouth

Spanish coach Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth has emerged as one of the main discoveries of the current Premier League season, fully deserving a new contract.

Today, Bournemouth's official website announced that the club has extended Iraola's contract until the summer of 2026, whereas the previous agreement was set to expire a year earlier.

Iraola took over as Bournemouth's head coach last summer, replacing Gary O'Neil. After 37 rounds, the "Cherries" are in 11th place with 48 points. This marks the club's best-ever performance in the English Premier League.

The 41-year-old Spanish coach has been nominated for the Best Manager of the Season award in the Premier League. In March, Iraola was named Manager of the Month.

Before joining Bournemouth, Iraola coached in Spain with Rayo Vallecano and Mirandes, as well as working in Cyprus with AEK Larnaca.

In the final round of the Premier League, Bournemouth will play away against Chelsea.

