Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins

On May 13, the number of soccer events will be limited, a lot of attention will attract the confrontation Aston Villa - Liverpool. Prediction for the match of the mentioned clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Aston Villa

Birminghamites give out a powerful season in the APL, the team is fourth in the championship, having a high chance of getting into the playoffs. The gap from Tottenham is 4 points, other chances for the Champions League, and the competitor still has a bat ahead against a powerful and motivated Manchester City.

In the last round Aston Villa deservedly lost away to Brighton - 0:1, the opponent played better, so the outcome is natural. The other day the club flew out of the Conference League, losing in the semifinals to Olympiacos away with a score of 0:2, and at home there was a defeat of 2:4.

Liverpool

“Merseysiders” this season tried to fight for the championship, but in the end lacked stability and cohesion in the team. Now Liverpool is third in the APL, having lost even theoretical chances for the title. In the last round Jurgen Klopp's wards defeated Tottenham 4:2 at home, the German coach will not be able to leave spectacularly, although he has won a lot with the club.

There is no big tournament motivation left, the team will not lose its position, and to rise higher, most likely will not allow competitors. Liverpool is important psychology, when there is no need for victory, the players play quite differently.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

There was no special intrigue in the face-to-face meeting of the first round, Liverpool won a confident home victory with a score of 3:0.

Aston Villa plays well on their field, 12 wins, three defeats and the same number of draws.

Liverpool plays well away, 9 wins, 6 draws and three defeats.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction

If you analyze the quotes, it will be clear that the favorites are quoted guests, also from the clubs expect productive soccer. Such a match is worth watching, besides on Monday and the choice is small. We consider an interesting bet on the total of less than 3.5 goals.