Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

On May 14, Cleveland Cavaliers - Boston Celtics will meet in the NBA playoffs. Prediction for the matchup of these clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Things are not easy for Cleveland, as Orlando was defeated only with a score of 4:3 in the series. Boston will definitely be tougher, as the opponent is strong, experienced, and able to step up at the right time. So far, the Cavaliers don't look hopeless against the conference winner, although there aren't many chances to get through.

The club managed to beat the opponent one of two away meetings, but lost on their parquet - 93:106. Cleveland has a good squad with which to fight against the strongest opponents, but they need to show their best basketball. Three players will not be on the floor, the main loss is the absence of Allen.

Boston Celtics

Considering the fact that the Celtics had a strong regular season, the team will fight for the championship. Boston defeated the Miami Heat 4-1 in the first round. So far everything looks good in the second round, it feels like the Celtics are playing better, the main thing is to stay focused.

Star Jayson Tatum showed himself well in the last game, he made a double-double, he scored 33 points and 13 rebounds. Porzingis will not be able to help his teammates due to injury.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Behind three meetings of the series, the score so far 2:1 in favor of Boston, while the situation is working for the Cavaliers, although few people believe in them.

In the current playoffs, the Celtics have played four away games, in three cases managed to win.

Cleveland has four wins in the playoffs in five confrontations on their parquet.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Prediction

In the fourth meeting of the series, the guests are listed as clear favorites, which we agree with, even playing away, the Celtics will have a better chance of success. We expect an exciting game, where Boston must win again, we bet on their success with a -7.5 point handicap.