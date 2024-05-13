RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction Photo: https://www.fearthesword.com/ Author - Jason Miller
Cleveland Cavaliers Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Today, 19:00 Cleveland Cavaliers - Boston Celtics
Cleveland , Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Boston Celtics Boston Celtics
Prediction on game W2(-7,5)
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On May 14, Cleveland Cavaliers - Boston Celtics will meet in the NBA playoffs. Prediction for the matchup of these clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Things are not easy for Cleveland, as Orlando was defeated only with a score of 4:3 in the series. Boston will definitely be tougher, as the opponent is strong, experienced, and able to step up at the right time. So far, the Cavaliers don't look hopeless against the conference winner, although there aren't many chances to get through.

The club managed to beat the opponent one of two away meetings, but lost on their parquet - 93:106. Cleveland has a good squad with which to fight against the strongest opponents, but they need to show their best basketball. Three players will not be on the floor, the main loss is the absence of Allen.

Boston Celtics

Considering the fact that the Celtics had a strong regular season, the team will fight for the championship. Boston defeated the Miami Heat 4-1 in the first round. So far everything looks good in the second round, it feels like the Celtics are playing better, the main thing is to stay focused.

Star Jayson Tatum showed himself well in the last game, he made a double-double, he scored 33 points and 13 rebounds. Porzingis will not be able to help his teammates due to injury.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Behind three meetings of the series, the score so far 2:1 in favor of Boston, while the situation is working for the Cavaliers, although few people believe in them.
  • In the current playoffs, the Celtics have played four away games, in three cases managed to win.
  • Cleveland has four wins in the playoffs in five confrontations on their parquet.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Prediction

In the fourth meeting of the series, the guests are listed as clear favorites, which we agree with, even playing away, the Celtics will have a better chance of success. We expect an exciting game, where Boston must win again, we bet on their success with a -7.5 point handicap.

Prediction on game W2(-7,5)
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Zorya vs Veres prediction Premier League Ukraine Today, 11:00 Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Zorya Odds: 1.82 Veres Recommended MelBet
Lecce vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Lecce Odds: 1.7 Udinese Bet now BetWinner
Germany vs Sweden prediction World Championship Today, 13:20 Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Germany Odds: 1.5 Sweden Bet now MelBet
Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction World Championship Today, 13:20 Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Switzerland Odds: 1.57 Czech Republic Recommended MelBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:30 Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Club Brugge Odds: 1.57 Union Saint-Gilloise Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:59 One of the best coaches of the season in the EPL has extended his contract with his club Football news Today, 09:38 Crystal Palace put a crazy price tag on Bayern for their coach Football news Today, 09:30 The Oceanian national team is recruiting football players through announcements on Facebook Tennis news Today, 09:29 The Madrid Masters winner sensationally lost to a qualifier at the next tournament Boxing News Today, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Golf News Today, 09:11 Tiger Woods has arrived in Kentucky and commenced preparations for the PGA Championship Football news Today, 08:53 The Newcastle winger has emerged as a priority target for the English grandee Football news Today, 08:50 Manchester United vs Newcastle: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:35 Daily Weekend. Man United continue to collapse, Paris said goodbye to Mbappé Football news Today, 08:05 "We have one option - to win the game" - Man City head coach on the match with Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Football Today Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024