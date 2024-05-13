RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Crystal Palace put a crazy price tag on Bayern for their coach

Crystal Palace put a crazy price tag on Bayern for their coach

Football news Today, 09:38
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Crystal Palace put a crazy price tag on Bayern for their coach Crystal Palace put a crazy price tag on Bayern for their coach

One of the contenders to become the head coach of Bayern, was Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, but the amount that the London club put up for the specialist, to put it mildly, was insupportable.

So, Bayern was ready to pay for the Austrian coach up to 18 million euros, but, as reported by SPORT BILD, the president of Crystal Palace Steve Parish asked for Glasner as much as at least 100 million euros! Of course, the Recordmeister pulled out of the negotiations after such a price tag.

The Austrian has caught Bayern's eye, including through the fact that he has lost only three of his ten matches at Crystal Palace since his appointment in mid-February 2024. Among other things, Glasner became more vocal after the recent 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Bayern Munich Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Boxing News Today, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative Football news Today, 06:26 Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Yesterday, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:59 One of the best coaches of the season in the EPL has extended his contract with his club Football news Today, 09:38 Crystal Palace put a crazy price tag on Bayern for their coach Football news Today, 09:30 The Oceanian national team is recruiting football players through announcements on Facebook Tennis news Today, 09:29 The Madrid Masters winner sensationally lost to a qualifier at the next tournament Boxing News Today, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Golf News Today, 09:11 Tiger Woods has arrived in Kentucky and commenced preparations for the PGA Championship Football news Today, 08:53 The Newcastle winger has emerged as a priority target for the English grandee Football news Today, 08:50 Manchester United vs Newcastle: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:35 Daily Weekend. Man United continue to collapse, Paris said goodbye to Mbappé Football news Today, 08:05 "We have one option - to win the game" - Man City head coach on the match with Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Football Today Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024