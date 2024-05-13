Crystal Palace put a crazy price tag on Bayern for their coach

One of the contenders to become the head coach of Bayern, was Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, but the amount that the London club put up for the specialist, to put it mildly, was insupportable.

So, Bayern was ready to pay for the Austrian coach up to 18 million euros, but, as reported by SPORT BILD, the president of Crystal Palace Steve Parish asked for Glasner as much as at least 100 million euros! Of course, the Recordmeister pulled out of the negotiations after such a price tag.

The Austrian has caught Bayern's eye, including through the fact that he has lost only three of his ten matches at Crystal Palace since his appointment in mid-February 2024. Among other things, Glasner became more vocal after the recent 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.