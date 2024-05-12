Another coach refused to lead Bayern Munich. He will remain in the Premier League

Bayern Munich continues its search for a replacement for Thomas Tuchel in the coaching chair. Several coaches have already turned them down, including Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick.

Earlier, Sky Sports Germany reported that the Bavarians had held talks with Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, attempting to lure the Austrian coach back to the Bundesliga.

Glasner, well acquainted with the Bundesliga, having previously managed Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, could have been an excellent fit for Bayern Munich, especially considering his close relationship with the club's current sporting director, Christoph Freund.

However, once again, Bayern Munich's efforts to reach an agreement on Tuchel's successor have been unsuccessful. According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace has made it clear that they have no plans to part ways with their coach.

Glasner has shown excellent results since joining Crystal Palace in February. Under his guidance, the team has won five out of their last six Premier League matches, climbing to twelfth place in the league table. Since his arrival, only two teams have earned more points than Crystal Palace, namely the current leaders, Manchester City, and Arsenal.