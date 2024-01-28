A former forward of Juventus and Bayern Munich has returned to his homeland

The renowned Brazilian winger Douglas Costa has become a player for Fluminense. The experienced footballer has signed a contract with the club until June 2025.

The Turkish club Samsunspor had expressed interest in having the 33-year-old winger in their ranks, but the player chose to return to his homeland.

Douglas Costa é o novo reforço do Flu! Jogador assina até julho de 2025 com o #TimeDeGuerreiros! Seja bem-vindo! ⚡️🇭🇺



— Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) January 28, 2024

Interestingly, Fluminense will only be the second Brazilian club in Costa's career. He is a product of the Gremio youth academy and played for them from 2007 to 2010 and again in 2021-2022.

Douglas Costa was a free agent after leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy in October. During his time with the American team, the Brazilian played a total of 51 matches and scored eight goals.

Costa is most widely known for his performances with Bayern Munich and Juventus, winning multiple championships in Germany and Italy. He also made a significant impact during his time with Shakhtar Donetsk.