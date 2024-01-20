Unexpected twist. It is known where the former star of Juventus and Bayern will continue his career

Renowned Brazilian winger Douglas Costa will continue his career with the Turkish club Samsunspor, as reported by football insider Fabrizio Romano.

According to the source, the parties are in the final stages of negotiations. The contract for the 33-year-old Brazilian with the Turkish club is expected to run until June 2026.

Douglas Costa is currently a free agent after departing from the Los Angeles Galaxy in October. The Brazilian played a total of 51 matches and scored eight goals for the American team.

Costa is most famous for his performances with Bayern Munich and Juventus, winning championships in Germany and Italy. He also left a notable mark in the history of Shakhtar Donetsk and his hometown club, Gremio.

Samsunspor is currently in the sixteenth position in the Turkish Super Lig after 20 rounds, striving to maintain its status in the elite division.