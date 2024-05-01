Two Milwaukee stars will immediately bolster the team in the sixth game against Indiana

Milwaukee Bucks' two leaders and stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, could lend crucial support to their team in the upcoming playoff game.

As reported by BasketNews, Giannis has missed every game in the series due to an ankle injury, while Damian sat out the fifth game with Achilles tendon issues. Milwaukee triumphed over Indiana in the fifth game, becoming the first team in NBA history to win a playoff match without their two top regular-season scorers.

Moreover, Milwaukee Bucks' head coach Doc Rivers expressed hope that the team's leaders would be able to play in this series before the said game. Currently, Milwaukee Bucks trail Indiana in the series with a score of 2:3. The sixth game is set for Friday, May 3rd.

Recall that the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round. The Lakers lost the series to the Denver Nuggets 1:4. Following the game, the legendary LeBron James declined to answer questions about whether he would continue his career with his current club.