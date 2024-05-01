RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Basketball news Two Milwaukee stars will immediately bolster the team in the sixth game against Indiana

Two Milwaukee stars will immediately bolster the team in the sixth game against Indiana

Basketball news Today, 12:18
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Two Milwaukee stars will immediately bolster the team in the sixth game against Indiana Photo: Scanpix

Milwaukee Bucks' two leaders and stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, could lend crucial support to their team in the upcoming playoff game.

As reported by BasketNews, Giannis has missed every game in the series due to an ankle injury, while Damian sat out the fifth game with Achilles tendon issues. Milwaukee triumphed over Indiana in the fifth game, becoming the first team in NBA history to win a playoff match without their two top regular-season scorers.

Moreover, Milwaukee Bucks' head coach Doc Rivers expressed hope that the team's leaders would be able to play in this series before the said game. Currently, Milwaukee Bucks trail Indiana in the series with a score of 2:3. The sixth game is set for Friday, May 3rd.

Recall that the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round. The Lakers lost the series to the Denver Nuggets 1:4. Following the game, the legendary LeBron James declined to answer questions about whether he would continue his career with his current club.

Popular news
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News Today, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news Today, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return Football news Today, 05:06 Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return
Possible Arsenal kit options for the next season have emerged Football news 29 apr 2024, 16:42 Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online
Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:30 Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins