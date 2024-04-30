LeBron declined to answer whether he will continue his career with the Lakers

During the night, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the very first round. The Lakers lost the series against the Denver Nuggets 1:4.

Following the game, the legendary LeBron James declined to answer whether he would continue his career with his current club.

"I will not address that," LeBron said when questioned about his future.

Simultaneously, the 39-year-old basketball player stated that he plans to dedicate the near future to his family.

"To be honest, I simply want to return home to my family. Clearly, my son, one of my boys, is considering whether to enter the draft or return to college. I have another child who plays basketball as well."

According to reports from various American media outlets, the Lakers have offered LeBron a three-year contract along with drafting his son Bronny James.

LeBron James has been with the Lakers since 2018 and is the highest-scoring basketball player in NBA history.