Royal AM vs SuperSport United prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game Royal AM Total over 0,5 Odds: 1.51 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, May 1st, another match of the 27th round of the Premier League of South Africa will take place between the teams Royal AM and SuperSport United. The game is scheduled to kick off at 19:30 Central European Time, and the experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this match.

Royal AM

Currently positioned in the lower half of the Premier League table in South Africa, Royal AM has accumulated 29 points in 25 matches. Their lead over the relegation zone is comfortable at nine points, but there is no room for complacency as there are still five matches left in the championship. However, a victory would propel Royal AM several positions up the table, possibly into the top ten. Regarding their form, Royal AM's performance in the last five matches has been somewhat lackluster: one win, one draw, and three defeats.

SuperSport United

SuperSport United sits higher than Royal AM, currently occupying seventh place in the Premier League table of South Africa. In 25 matches, they have amassed 35 points, trailing the third-placed team by eight points, with a four-point difference between them and the fourth position. Additionally, their lead over the nearest pursuer is only two points, indicating that SuperSport United is determined not to lose their position. However, their recent form has been poor, with just one draw and four defeats in the last five matches. Under these circumstances, continuing to compete for a top-three finish will be challenging.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first round of the Premier League of South Africa, SuperSport United defeated Royal AM with a score of 3-1.

SuperSport United has been unable to win in their last six matches. Furthermore, they have conceded at least one goal in their last 28 matches.

Royal AM has scored against SuperSport United in their last 12 encounters.

Royal AM vs SuperSport United prediction

This match presents a significant challenge for both teams. While SuperSport United holds a higher position than their opponents, their recent results have been poor, making them difficult to label as favorites. However, considering they have conceded in 28 consecutive matches, it seems plausible to expect Royal AM to score as well. My bet is on Royal AM's individual total goals over 0.5, with odds of 1.51.